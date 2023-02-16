Op-Ed: Westchester Kids Deserve Same Protection as Kids in Other Counties

We are parents, daycare providers, teachers, and workers who – together – are raising the next generation of Westchester residents. Every day, we entrust our school district with our children’s safety. Of course, we expect them to take every necessary precaution to ensure their little bodies and minds are protected. We also expect their partners – including the County – to support them in delivering on the promise of keeping our kids safe.

But, over the course of the back-to-school period this year, pilot programs in two Westchester County school districts (Somers Central and Hendrick Hudson) captured more than 640 illegal school bus passings.

Hundreds of drivers were caught on video while recklessly ignoring the law and putting the kids who get on and off school buses every day in danger. In recent years, our communities have also seen an increase in dangerous driving around school buses. Recent reports from the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services (NASDPTS) note that school bus illegal passing is at an “epidemic level,” with more than 41.8 million violations each year nationwide. Every instance that goes unenforced endangers the life of a child in our county.

Westchester kids are the only kids in our region who do not benefit from school bus safety programs. Because of Westchester County’s inaction, our school districts are not able to implement solutions aimed at enforcing laws. As a result, school districts in Westchester County are denied the opportunity to utilize advanced photo enforcement technology to catch lawbreakers and issue citations to motorists who illegally pass a stopped school bus. Neighboring suburban counties, including Rockland, Dutchess, Putnam, as well as Suffolk County, and several municipalities in Nassau County on Long Island, have all passed local laws and approved full fleet, zero cost bus safety programs. These programs – which combine education and sustainable enforcement – are proven to dramatically curb dangerous driving around school buses and across all community roads.

These school bus safety programs can be applied across entire bus fleets, leaving no child unsafe, and are available to communities at no cost through a violator-funded program – the motorists who put children at risk, pay for the technology that protects them.

We have come together to implore Westchester County to prioritize the safety of our children and pass this important legislation to enhance public safety now.

Signed by …

