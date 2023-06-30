PONY Awards Celebrate Student Accomplishments in Theater – and the Relationships Created

The red carpet was rolled out last week for the district’s PONY awards which honor Sleepy Hollow High School students who have participated in the school’s theater productions, whether on or behind the stage. The PONY Awards are high school’s take on Broadway’s Tony awards to recognize excellence in theater.

As students entered the building, they were invited to partake in a ‘mocktail’ and walk the carpet. They received a memory book and, once in the auditorium, settled in for the awards ceremony to begin. ‘Hosts’ Peter Kennedy and Natalie Arneson bestowed the 32 awards to the delight of the audience. The students created the original awards, which ranged from Best at Lending a Helping Hand to Most Likely to Write the Next Broadway Hit Show to Fainted the Most Amount of Times Onstage.

“There was some input from parents and teachers, but the vast majority of these awards were suggested by students for their friends,” said Ms. Arneson. “I love that they came together to celebrate each other that way.”

A bittersweet moment came when members of the Class of 2023 walked down memory lane as they watched a video that included each of their performances back to their time at Washington Irving.

And what would a celebration of theater be without allowing students to grab a costume and prop and ham it up for the cameras? Check out our photos to see the many ways they express themselves.

“Theater kids are usually pretty great at supporting one another, and this event was proof of just how much these students appreciate one another,” added Ms. Arneson.

SHHS gives a standing ovation to the parents who planned and attended the event and created the video and memory books. Thank you!