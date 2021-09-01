Pocantico’s Tennis Court Project Progresses on Schedule

Construction of the new tennis and pickleball courts at Pocantico Hills School progressed on schedule this summer, and they are expected to be ready for use this fall.

Court paving took place in early July, and crews were painting the courts in early August. The site will feature four new tennis/pickleball courts, a futsal court and 10 new parking spaces for visitors.

“It’s going spectacularly,” Superintendent Richard Calkins said. “We’ve got great people on the ground and great people helping provide oversight, so we’re really progressing pretty much on schedule.”

Some of the additional site work includes new fencing, lights, security cameras, lock systems and sidewalks.

Voters in the school district approved a $1.73 million project to rebuild the long-disused tennis courts in a sustainable way and replace the school’s diesel generator.