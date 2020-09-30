Pocantico Hills Tennis Court Project Moving Forward

After overwhelming community approval in June for new tennis/pickleball courts, the plans are now under review by the state Education Department. It is only a matter of time before the disused courts with rusted fencing and shrubbery growing through cracks in the asphalt become a forgotten eyesore.

Voters approved a $1.7 million tennis court and generator project on June 9. After approval from state officials, Pocantico will rebuild the courts in a sustainable way that addresses the underlying site issues that caused the original courts’ deterioration.

The district will use reserve funds to renovate the long unused tennis court site, which dates to 1972, to include:

Four dual tennis/pickleball courts;

A futsal court with linings for shuffleboard, four square and one for an ice rink, if the budget allows;

Ten additional parking spots for visitors;

LED (light-emitting diode) lights and new fencing;

Backboards on the fencing of one of the courts;

An emergency generator for the

Pickleball combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, according to the USA Pickleball Association. It can be played indoor or on a badminton-sized court with a slightly modified tennis net. Futsal is a five-on-five person game that is a variation of soccer.

Superintendent Richard Calkins said the district has submitted all the required paperwork to the state Education Department. It plans to use contractors that are on the list of state-approved vendors to advance the project faster.

“We are confident for the tennis courts and the generator, we will be able to break ground in October, or a little bit later,” he said. He expects the demolition to take place this fall, and the target for paving and finishing the courts is spring 2021.