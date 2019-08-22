Pace University Hosts Free Youth Football Clinic

Westchester’s only collegiate football team is inspiring the next generation of local student-athletes to refine their skills ahead of a new season

Registration is now open for Pace Football’s free youth clinic to be held on Saturday, Aug. 24. The event is open to youth players in 8th grade and under and will kick-off at 10:00 AM on the turf of Pace Stadium. Last year, nearly 100 attendees from across Westchester and the surrounding counties participated in the preseason camp.

Each participant will receive a free gift pack that includes tickets to Pace football home games during the 2019 season. Donations to the DJ Henry Dream Fund are encouraged and will be accepted at the clinic.

After a warmup, youth players will go through a series of instructional stations with current Pace football players and coaches. Participants will also compete in a flag football game. The clinic will close out at noon with a player autograph session, and pizza for youth players.

Check in will take place at the main plaza entry next to Ianniello Fieldhouse in Lot F of the Pleasantville Campus. All participants are required to pre-register, complete a waiver and provide proof of insurance.

To download the waiver and registration form, please CLICK HERE , and follow the instructions on the form.

For further information, please contact Drew Brown , Associate Athletics Director for External Operations at 914-989-8241 or dbrown4@pace.edu.

WHO: 75+ youth players (8th grade and under)

WHAT: A free football camp organized by Pace University’s Football team to teach young student-athletes the fundamentals of the sport in a safe/professional setting

WHEN: Saturday, August 24 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

WHERE: Pace Stadium, 861 Bedford Road, Pleasantville, NY

Campus map