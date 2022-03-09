Our ‘Gifts of Nature’ Can Be Enjoyed Everywhere 

Rotary Knolls, Depew Park, Peekskill > Built in 1945 by the Club, today it is a beautiful picnic area with covered shelter, picnic tables, and other amenities.

9/11 Memorial, Peekskill Riverfront > On July 4, 2002, Peekskill Rotary dedicated a monument in memory of the four area residents who perished in the 9/11 attacks, planting a tree and small garden at the Riverfront.

Rotary Walk, Hudson Valley Hospital Center > Rotary’s ambitious nature trail vision allowed for a 4-year restoration of McGregory Brook, cleanup of the wetlands, a 550-foot boardwalk, wood chip trail, benches and native plantings. It is a place of solace for visitors as well as hospital staff.

Healing Garden, Montrose Campus of the VA Hudson Valley Health Care System > Completed in 2011, this gift thanks Veterans for their service. The stone walking paths and sitting areas, as well as views from inside the building, were funded, designed, and constructed by the Peekskill and Cortlandt Manor Rotary Clubs.

Peekskill Schools – Recent gifts are a greenhouse to Woodside Elementary and cherry trees to Peekskill High School.