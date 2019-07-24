Ossining Senior Uses Virtual Reality to Study Concussions

Ossining High School senior Giovanni Santucci won the Best in Category award for behavioral and social sciences at the recent Intel International Science and Engineering Fair in Phoenix.

His cutting-edge research shows that virtual reality headsets can advance the ability to track how concussions affect proprioception – the perception or awareness of the body’s position and movement. He found that the lingering effects of concussions could put people at risk for secondary concussions.

“…Three or four concussions …can really influence you later on in life,” said Santucci who is starting a five-year master’s degree program in biomechanical engineering this fall at Western New England University.

Though OHS students have placed first before at Intel, Santucci is the only student to have received a Best of Category award, said Valerie Holmes, who co-teaches the Science Research Program with Angelo Piccirillo. More than 1,800 young scientists from around the world competed in Intel ISEF. Twenty-one other students received Best in Category awards.

OHS seniors earning fourth-place awards were Kellen Cooks and Maggie Ford.