Ossining School District Puts $210M Bond up for Vote

Ossining public school district voters on Sept. 24 will be asked to approve a $210 million bond to fund construction of a new school for grades 7 and 8 and create more space at the high school and elementary school.

The referendum would pay for renovating the Ossining Methodist Church property next to the high school, which the district purchased in 2022 for $2.4 million.

The bond is intended to address space shortages by renovating and expanding facilities and improving safety measures in the district, which now serves some 5,038 students in six schools, up from 4,907 in 2022-23.

All schools are at 100 percent capacity, while the high and middle schools are about 20 percent overcapacity, said Interim Superintendent Mary Fox-Alter.

“The space needs are real, they’re very real, and they won’t go away,” Fox-Alter said.

At the high school, where more than 1,600 students attend classes, the cafeteria can accommodate fewer than 300, she said. Teachers are forced to share classrooms.

In elementary schools, classes are being held on stages and in space carved out of the libraries.

According to the district, the bond would not raise property taxes, with the entire cost covered by state aid, the district’s reserves and budget allocations already approved by voters.

Alter said the district shaved down an earlier proposal from $255 million to $210 million to avoid raising taxes.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for the community to decide on securing funding to address space concerns, improve safety, and renovate and expand the facilities for our students,” Alter-Fox said.

If the bond passes in September, the district will begin the design development process, which requires approval by the state Education Department. Some work could begin in the summer of 2025, but the full scope of work wouldn’t likely begin until the summer of 2026.

The referendum is required because large building projects are costly and cannot be funded out of the annual budget. Using a bond to spread the cost over a long period of time allows the work to be completed in a relatively short period of time, while receiving state aid payments over the life of the bond to support paying the district’s debt, according to the district.

Bond highlights

Ossining High School: Adds about 19 new and renovated classrooms; new student commons area, covered courtyard, and open-air courtyard; new building addition for music and digital arts, featuring recording studios, orchestra, band, and piano spaces, multiple practice rooms, a digital music studio, and a digital arts space; new locker rooms and fitness center; new science classrooms.

Former Methodist Church property: The historic building would become a STEM and arts center. A three-story building will be constructed in the area of the rectory. The building will provide high school students with facilities for science, technology, engineering, and math education, as well as space for student commons and circulation with internal connections to the main building.

Claremont Elementary: Six-classroom addition; renovated cafeteria and kitchen to address overcrowding; two new music rooms and stage; an open-air fitness area.

New 7th and 8th grade school: New middle school building on property at the site of the Anne M. Dorner Middle School would allow Dorner to accommodate 5th grade students from Roosevelt School and the current 6th grade while eliminating overcrowded conditions.

Voting will take place Tuesday, Sept. 24, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the small gym at Ossining High School., 29 South Highland Ave. (Route 9).

The district will host a Zoom webinar to present details on the referendum on Sept. 9. The webinar will stream from 7 to 8 p.m. and will be presented in Spanish from 8 to 9 p.m.

Visit ossiningufsd.org/district/facilities for information about the bond vote and webinar. Send email to boe@ossiningufsd.org to reach the board with questions or comments.