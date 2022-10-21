Ossining School District Celebrates 100th Anniversary of Roosevelt School

The 2022-23 school year marks the centennial celebration of Ossining Union Free School District’s Roosevelt School. Students, staff, faculty, and families commemorated the building’s major milestone at a back-to-school family gathering on Friday, September 30th.

Throughout its 100-year history, Roosevelt School has functioned as an elementary school, pre-k school, administrative offices, and alternative school. The historic building now serves the district’s fifth grade students.

“Despite its changing purpose and evolving interior and exterior, one thing remains the same—Roosevelt has a special place in the Ossining community,” said Dr. Nicole Nover, Roosevelt School Principal.

According to Dr. Nover the centennial theme, titled Feel the Magic, captures the essence of connection that has transcended time. To shape this idea into the celebrations, she said students and faculty will be encouraged to learn, understand, and feel things about themselves and others in order to have fulfilling lives and build successful communities. Additionally, the campaign will help achieve the pursuit of “feeling the magic” through teaching students about the beauty and truth in humanity.

“Roosevelt School has a rich history and is a pillar of both our district and the wider Ossining community,” said Superintendent Dr. Raymond Sanchez. “The aptly titled theme, dynamic logo and overall campaign are exemplary of our dedicated staff. I’m excited for this celebration and what it means to our scholars.”

Over the course of the academic year, students will engage in a variety of learning experiences through relevant coursework, including photography projects, thematical performances, designing schools of the future, and more.

Banners displaying the centennial theme and logo will be revealed on the first day of school, September 1, to welcome students to the new year and will hang above Roosevelt’s main entrance.

“Through this year-long celebration, we hope the magic of Roosevelt lives on,” Nover said.

View a video of the event here.