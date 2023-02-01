Ossining High School Unveils New Media Studio Radio Club Students Now Equipped with Top Tech

During a ribbon cutting ceremony on December 21, OHS Radio and Media Club members unveiled a brand-new Media Studio to a host of students, faculty, and administrators at Ossining High School.

“Communication and digital media skills are so important for our students to develop, and I am very proud of our efforts to add a Media Studio and Radio station to our vibrant course and club offerings,” said Kate Mathews, Director of Cultural Arts.

The creatively designed space, equipped with the latest technology for audio and visual productions, will be the new home for OHS Radio and Media Club members. Students in the club will have the opportunity to utilize top-of-the-line computer monitors, digital editing programs, switchboards, microphones and audio equipment, studio lights, green screens, and more.

“This latest addition to our Cultural Arts program is a testament to our district’s dedication to innovation,” said Superintendent Dr. Raymond Sanchez. “Our students are now able to produce professional grade content while learning the skills to succeed in the field of podcasting, broadcast journalism, television production, and the like”

OHS Students are encouraged to stop by the studio if they are interested in joining the Radio and/or Media Club, which meets every Wednesday afternoon.

