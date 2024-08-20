New York Medical College Forms Academic Affiliation with Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami

New York Medical College (NYMC) has formed a new academic affiliation with Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, Florida, designating the hospital as a teaching site for the training and education of NYMC’s medical students. This partnership further enhances NYMC’s extensivenetwork of affiliated hospitals and clinical sites that encompasses more than 30 affiliates, now across seven states—New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, West Virginia, Arizona, and Florida.

“We are excited to welcome Mount Sinai Medical Center to NYMC’s robust network of clinical affiliates. Mount Sinai is renowned for its exceptional patient care and the expertise of its physicians. I am confident that our students will greatly benefit from the outstanding educational opportunities available to them there, which will significantly enhance their clinical skills,” said Neil W. Schluger, M.D., dean of the NYMC School of Medicine.

The agreement establishes clerkship rotations for medical students in internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, psychiatry, and surgery and electives in emergency medicine, anesthesiology, and urology. Named America’s 100 Best Hospitals™ by Healthgrades™ for 2024, Mount Sinai operates across 13 locations, including three emergency centers and is thelargest private, independent, not-for-profit teaching hospital in Florida.

“Educating the next generation of expert physicians for our community has been at the core of Mount Sinai’s mission for 75 years,” said Gino R. Santorio, president and chief executive officer of Mount Sinai Medical Center. “Our newest affiliation with NYMC enhances our ability to continue to attract top medical minds, fostering an environment where emerging doctors are mentored by expert faculty. This steadfast commitment to continuous learning fuels medical advancements, which results in enhanced quality care and better patient outcomes.”

“New York Medical College and Touro University are thrilled to have an affiliation with Mount Sinai Medical Center, ” said Alan Kadish, M.D., president of Touro University. “This will provide valuable clinical educational experiences in an outstanding hospital with a long history of medical education. They will complement the others we offer our students.”