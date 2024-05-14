Morse School Students to Celebrate Sleepy Hollow 150th Anniversary

Students at the W. L. Morse School will celebrate the 150th Anniversary of their village on the 150th day of their school year at 9 am on Tuesday, May 14th.

The W.L. Morse School is a part of the Tarrytown Unified Free School District and is located at 30 Pocantico Street.

Principal Torrance Walley and students from the first and second grades will present Sleepy Hollow Mayor Martin Rutyna with a birthday card to the village, signed by students, to be displayed at Village Hall. The students will also sing Happy Birthday, accompanied by their music teacher.

After remarks by the mayor, there will be a short slideshow of images depicting the history of the village including the first one-room schoolhouse in Sleepy Hollow and photos of students from the 1890s and a postcard from when the building served as North Tarrytown High School.

This 150th Anniversary celebration with the students at W.L. Morse is just one of a dozen events organized by the Village of Sleepy Hollow to commemorate its incorporation in 1874.

Future events include:

Anniversary Car Show on May 18 on the site where a GM plant stood for almost a century, now the Sleepy Hollow RiverWalk; the first Sleepy Hollow Music Festival on June 8,

the first Mermaid Festival on July 20 th in Kingsland Point Park and

Kingsland Point Park and 150th Anniversary parade and a block party on Beekman Avenue on September 14th.

For more information click here.

Historic photos courtesy of the The Historical Society, Inc. of Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown.