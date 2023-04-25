Local Cheerleading Program Climbs their way to the D2 Summit

Westchester All Stars Cheer, a local cheerleading training facility, is proud to announce that its junior competition team, the ‘Emeralds’, have been selected to compete at the nation’s most prestigious cheerleading competition for small gyms, The Summit, D2 Championship. The Westchester team is made up of 11 local kids aged 9-14, from Briarcliff Manor, Chappaqua, Irvington, Elmsford, Yonkers, White Plains, Rye, Harrison and Scarsdale.

Held at Walt Disney World Resort’s ESPN Wide World of Sports May 5-7, The D2 Summit, is the season-capping goal for competitive All Star teams. “Teams competing at The D2 Summit must receive a bid at a prior competition to be eligible to participate,” says Brian Elza, Co-General Manager and Vice President of Sales for Varsity All Star, the Championship Organizer. “That’s what makes The D2 Summit so rewarding for the competitors. If they don’t climb their way to the top throughout their season, they won’t make it to The Summit.”

The 11 ‘Emeralds’ athletes have been fundraising since February, running popcorn fundraisers, sneaker drives, T-shirt sponsorships, and performing stunts (tips for tricks) outside local restaurants around the county – once in a snow storm!!!

With just 11 days until D2 Summit, the Emeralds are sharing their GoFundMe page in their last fundraising push before next weeks competition.

Please show them your support with a small donation, as they represent Westchester amongst the best teams in the nation. The teams GoFundMe link is: https://gofund.me/793ebb5b.

Thanks for showing your support and ‘Go Westchester ’!!!