Irvington High School Seniors Commit to Sports in College

Irvington High School seniors and accomplished athletes Katie LeBuhn, Liam Lyons and Liam Sawian have announced their commitment to play Division I sports at colleges across the country in the fall.

LeBuhn has committed to basketball at Harvard University, Lyons has committed to cross-country at College of the Holy Cross, and Sawian has committed to track and field at Lafayette College.

The students were recognized for their outstanding contributions to the school community during a ceremonial letter of intent signing on March 7 at the campus gym. Dressed in their college’s shirts and sweatshirts, they formally signed their letters of intent before an audience of friends, family, teammates, coaches and administrators.