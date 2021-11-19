Irvington High School Senior Commits to Play Soccer in College

Irvington High School senior Sara Gavagan – the girls soccer team goalie – announced her commitment to play soccer at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, during a ceremonial letter of intent signing on Nov. 10. Joined by administrators, coaches, parents, and teammates, Gavagan was recognized for her outstanding contribution to the school community.

“We are so excited for Sara and the Gavagan family,” Athletic Director John Buonamano said. “Her commitment to UMBC is a direct result of her hard work, dedication and talent. Sara’s presence and leadership will be sorely missed.”