Irvington High School Senior Athletes Commit to Colleges

Irvington High School seniors Grace Brady, Aine Cleary, Max Forte, Ian Schwam and Connor Vincent recently announced their commitment to play sports at colleges across the country in the fall.

Forte has committed to track and field at Duke University in Division I, which is the highest level of intercollegiate athletics sanctioned by the National Collegiate Athletic Association. Brady has committed to swimming in Division III at Middlebury College, Cleary has committed to playing lacrosse in Division III at Hamilton College, Schwam has committed to wrestling in Division III at New York University, and Vincent has committed to swimming in Division III at New York University.

Earlier in the school year, standout basketball player Grace Thybulle committed to play basketball in Division I at Yale University.