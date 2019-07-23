Irvington High School Science Research Students Earn Awards at Westlake Competition

Thirteen sophomores who are members of Irvington High School’s Science Research program earned top awards at the Westlake Science Competition on June 1. The students were among 260 students from 16 schools whose projects were evaluated by more than 170 judges.

Congratulations to: Noah Yin – first place in microbiology; Katharine McLaughlin – first place in plant science; Killian Daly – first place in behavioral science; Karina Ulrich – second place in behavioral science I; Aidan McClure – second place in cellular and molecular biology; Lara Greene – second place in behavioral science II; Pearl Chalsen – second place in medicine and health; Alex Bjorgvinsson – second place in computer science; Isabella Berger – second place in animal science; Allison Lyubomirskaya – second place in plant science; Eesha Thaker – third place in environmental science; Nicholas Levin – third place in cellular and molecular biology; and Henry Demarest – third place in computer science.

“All our students deserve recognition for their hard work and dedication to the program,” said Nadia Parikka, who co-advises the program with Stephanie Schilling and Geri Winterroth.