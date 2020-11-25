Irvington High School boasts six Scholar-Athlete Teams

Irvington High School’s six fall teams were named Scholar-Athlete Teams by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association. They earned the title by having each team’s members maintain a GPA of 90 or higher.

Members of the boys cross-country team held a GPA of 97.23; girls cross-country, 99.14; boys soccer, 96.17; girls soccer, 96.45; field hockey, 96.4; girls tennis, 99.18.

“Being named a Scholar-Athlete Team is a testament to their commitment on and off the field,” Athletic Director John Buonamano said. “They applied themselves to their best ability and it shows that hard work pays off.”

Each Scholar-Athlete Team will be presented with a team certificate from the NYSPHSAA Scholar-Athlete program.