Irvington Girls Soccer Team Earns State Title

The Irvington High School girls soccer team captured the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class B state championship on Nov. 13. They defeated Haverling High School in a 2-1 overtime game, held at Cortland High School.

Under the leadership of coach Patrick DiBenedetto, the Bulldogs won its first state championship in program history.

“Their talents go well beyond the technical and tactical elements of the game,” Athletic Director John Buonamano said. “Their ability to demonstrate resilience in the face of adversity and sharing their love for their sport and one another, coupled with the incredible individual and team leadership, stems from the top.”