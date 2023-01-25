Irvington

Irvington Girls Soccer Team Earns State Title

January 25, 2023

 

Photo supplied by Irvington School District

The Irvington High School girls soccer team captured the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class B state championship on Nov. 13. They defeated Haverling High School in a 2-1 overtime game, held at Cortland High School.  

Under the leadership of coach Patrick DiBenedetto, the Bulldogs won its first state championship in program history.  

“Their talents go well beyond the technical and tactical elements of the game,” Athletic Director John Buonamano said. “Their ability to demonstrate resilience in the face of adversity and sharing their love for their sport and one another, coupled with the incredible individual and team leadership, stems from the top.” 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended For You

Ossining Student among 40 Finalists in Regeneron Science Talent Search

SUNY WCC to Offer ‘Career Readiness’ Course 

How Were the Giants and Jets So Good This Season?

Yeshiva Appeals after Briarcliff Denies Permit for former Pace Campus

About the Author: River Journal