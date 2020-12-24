Honoring Sleepy Hollow High School Scholar Athletes

The Public Schools of the Tarrytowns is proud to announce that all varsity teams qualified as NYSPHSAA Scholar Athlete Teams for Fall Season I. These teams include varsity girl’s tennis, varsity boys soccer, varsity girls soccer, varsity field hockey, and varsity boys and girls cross country.

“At the end of each sports season, the NYSPHSAA honors those teams and individuals that excel in the classroom. Those student-athletes, teams, and schools work very hard throughout the year and deserve to be recognized for their academic success,” said Athletic Director Michael Arias.

To receive Scholar-Athlete team recognition with a certificate, the team’s average GPA for 75% of the roster must be greater than or equal to 90.00

We also commend the following students who received All League Award honors:

Melanie Urgiles and Juliana Largess for varsity girls Soccer

and for varsity girls Soccer Kiera McNally , Anna Nelson , Olivia DiRenzo , Elle Bertolacci for varsity field hockey

, , , for varsity field hockey Ethan Thornell and Oliver Monteforte for varsity boys Soccer

and for varsity boys Soccer Bianca Vercesi , Cecelia Moriarty , and Emily Buzaid for varsity girls cross country

, , and for varsity girls cross country Aiden Baller, Nik Springer, and Ryan Lyppens for varsity boys cross country.

All League Honorable Mention

Johanna Reimer , Charlotte Localio , Madeline Fortugno and Evelyn Nelson for varsity field Hockey

, , and for varsity field Hockey Grady Holmes for varsity boys cross country.

Britany Alban was named an All Section winner for varsity girls soccer and Kiera McNally was named All Section Honorable Mention for varsity field hockey.

The TUFSD Athletics Department expresses its gratitude to the Foundation for the Public Schools of the Tarrytows for their partnership in helping to facilitate a campaign to fundraise the necessary funds to bring in LocalLive.

“The support from our community was tremendous,” said Arias. “We were able to raise over $16,000 in three weeks. This will enable us now to live stream home contests in the Sleepy Hollow High School gymnasium and our high school turf field. We are very excited about this addition to our athletic program as it will give our families, community, and alumni the chance to tune into games from a device if they are not able to make it in person.”