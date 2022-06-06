Business

Future Business Leaders Already Are Winners

June 6, 2022
Hen Hud award winners (from left) Nish Mistry, Peter Kochek, Kayla Cohen, Logan Gougelmann.

Four Hendrick Hudson High School students got down to business at the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) State Leadership Conference in April in Rochester, N.Y.  

The students competed among more than 500 students from New York State high schools in more than 60 business and leadership competitions.  

Here are the honors awarded to the Hen Hud students …  

1st Place Entrepreneurship – Nish Mistry 

2nd Place Business Ethics Team Event – Logan Gougelmann and Kayla Cohen 

2nd Place Sports and Entertainment Management Event – Peter Kochek 

2nd Place Future Business Leader – Nish Mistry 

4th Place Publication Design – Logan Gougelmann and Kayla Cohen  

5th Place Public Service Announcement Event – Peter Kochek 

“I am so proud of how well Hendrick Hudson did this year, especially in light of the challenges of the past two years,” said FBLA club advisor Meg Jandrasits. 

