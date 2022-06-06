Future Business Leaders Already Are Winners

Four Hendrick Hudson High School students got down to business at the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) State Leadership Conference in April in Rochester, N.Y.

The students competed among more than 500 students from New York State high schools in more than 60 business and leadership competitions.

Here are the honors awarded to the Hen Hud students …

1st Place Entrepreneurship – Nish Mistry

2nd Place Business Ethics Team Event – Logan Gougelmann and Kayla Cohen

2nd Place Sports and Entertainment Management Event – Peter Kochek

2nd Place Future Business Leader – Nish Mistry

4th Place Publication Design – Logan Gougelmann and Kayla Cohen

5th Place Public Service Announcement Event – Peter Kochek

“I am so proud of how well Hendrick Hudson did this year, especially in light of the challenges of the past two years,” said FBLA club advisor Meg Jandrasits.