Briarcliff Varsity Boys Cross Country Team Wins League Championship

It was winner-takes-all at the recent League Meet, where Briarcliff Varsity Boys Cross Country team competed alongside Pleasantville, Rye Neck, Valhalla, Westlake and Blind Brook and won First Place.

“This is just the beginning of our championship season and we are very excited about the win,” said Head Coach Zach Rose. “It was also a good experience for some of our newer and younger student-athletes.”

According to Rose, there are several freshmen who have been helping out and making great strides.

“It is also a good balance of sophomores, juniors and seniors, with everyone just pushing each other to do better. We have a good mindset as a team and we are ambitious,” he said.

Rose singled out one of the team captains, Senior Kornel Smith, as an athlete with high aspirations.

“He broke school records last spring and was a key part of our States and Nationals team,” he said. “And he finishes first for our team in every race.”

Coach Rose was also thankful to Assistant Coach James Tlsty.

“He has been a rock and has been utilizing his wisdom and tutelage for everyone on the team,” he said.

Next up for the team is the Westchester County Championship this Saturday at Somers.

“It is a tough county with 46 schools,” he said. “But the boys can finish as high as first or second place. They are competitive.”