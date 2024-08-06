Award-winning Play About ‘Sandwich Generation’ at WCT Aug. 9-18

Westchester theatre company GoJo Clan Productions is presenting Albi Gorn’s national award-winning play, Hello, I Must Be Going, weekends August 9-18 at Westchester Collaborative Theater, 23 Water Street, Ossining 10562. Performances are Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Sundays at 3 p.m.

On the verge of turning 50, Harvey is about to join the “Sandwich Generation” as a first-time father and a first- time caretaker of his own father. In a funny and poignant journey of discovery, Harvey learns to negotiate the unmeasurable distance between hello and goodbye.

Featuring Stavros Adamides (New City), Ruben Javier Caballero (NYC), D. Scott Faubel (White Plains), Brenna Rose Hughes (NYC), Patrick McGuinness (Brewster), and Madeline Sledge (Hastings-on-Hudson) round out the cast. Directed by Robin Anne Joseph (Hastings-on-Hudson).

Tickets can be purchased HERE for $25 adults, $20 seniors and students.

For more information > gojoclanproductions.com; thegojoclan@gmail.com

GoJo Clan Productions, producer of Hello, I Must Be Going, is the theatrical producton company of Albi Gorn and Robin Anne Joseph. It presents professional productions of original and published plays at venues throughout the New York metro area. It views theater as a window into the heart and the soul.

Westchester Collaborative Theater, located in Ossining, is a theater company dedicated to nurturing new work for the stage. Member playwrights, actors, and directors parIcipate in a Lab process where, three nights per month, new plays are read and critiqued. WCT currently presents two mainstage producIons and several play readings annually. Material for the productions is developed through a lab process featuring member actors and production teams. WCT is committed to furthering theater arts in our community. To that end, we are involved in programs developing youth theater and outreach to local senior residences and arts organizations.