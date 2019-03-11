The 2019 Lyndhurst Flower Show & Antiques Show Set for April 6-7

The annual Lyndhurst Flower Show and Antique Show opens Lyndhurst’s spring season with an explosion of color and surprising floral installations April 6-7, 2019 from 10 Am to 5 PM. Over a dozen of Westchester’s finest florists design arrangements within the rooms of the historic mansion. New this year will be floral artists creating full-room experiences using Lyndhurst collection items. The result will be the creation of show-stopping scenes and a celebration of spring in every room. Returning to the Carriage House is Antiques on the Hudson, a boutique style antiques show featuring carefully curated dealers showcasing classic garden, fine art, jewelry, and mid-century antiques. Additional activities include a seasonal plant sale with special potted creations and home and garden gifts, an elegant High Tea hosted by Saint George Bistro of Hastings, and a Friday Preview Party to benefit Lyndhurst’s gardens.

The Flower Show offers a rare opportunity for visitors to experience Lyndhurst decorated by florists and contemporary floral artists inspired by the natural world. Filled with sumptuous flower arrangements and full-room installations, this year offers an experience unique among flower shows for visitors who will walk through the house at their own pace without a guided tour. To assemble a wonderland of color and fragrance, each floral designer handcrafts a display to highlight and harmonize with the sumptuous interiors of the mansion. This year, Lyndhurst will bring Brooklyn and regional floral artists to Lyndhurst to add a particularly whimsical note to the weekend with installations, floral print gallery and family friendly floral weaving activity.

Reflecting on the Flower Show, Executive Director Howard Zar notes, “We had the idea for the flower show because it harkens back to the estate’s heyday when the historic mansion was always decorated with fresh flowers from the estate gardens and greenhouse. In its fourth year, the show has grown to a place where it can also reflect on Lyndhurst’s unique identity as a place where its art and architecture was once considered new and contemporary. With the addition of full-room floral installations and a floral print exhibition, visitors’ senses will be excited by the new floral interpretations alongside the traditional floral experience they continue to enjoy.”

Antiques on the Hudson returns this year with a boutique-style show presented by the producers of the Greenwich Winter Antique Show. The Antiques show presents enthusiasts and collectors with the opportunity to shop an array of garden antiques, period furnishings, fine art, estate jewelry, vintage and mid-century design. The show will be held in the Lyndhurst Welcome Center complex in a climate-controlled tent pavilion.

Returning this year is the elegant High Tea in the Guest Cottage hosted by Saint George Bistro and Seasons On The Hudson in Lyndhurst’s unique and charming estate cottage. Travel to the English countryside in this beautiful dining room featuring intimate seating, fine china, and silver teapots. The menu consists of plentiful displays of sumptuous tea sandwiches, canapes, desserts, and Teagevity Tea. $150 includes food, a glass of sparkling wine, tea, and gratuity, as well as entry to the Flower Show and Antiques Show.

It all kicks off with a special Preview Party sponsored by the Irvington Garden Club on Friday evening, April 5th to benefit the restoration of historic fountains and perennials in the Lyndhurst Rose Garden. Attendees will get the first look – and smell – of the beautiful floral designs. Meet the designers and discuss their signature styles while strolling the mansion with a drink and hors-devours in hand. Proceeds benefit the restoration of the historic Rose Garden perennial beds and historic fountains.

Participating Florists:

Ned Kelly & Company, Piermont

Ned Kelly & Company, Piermont Seasons on the Hudson Irvington and New York City

Colonial Village Flowers, Scarsdale

Whitney Crutchfield, Brooklyn

Joshua Werber, Brooklyn

Paula Hayes, New York City

Wile Events, New Jersey

X-quisite Flowers and Events, Inc, New Rochelle

Arcadia Floral, Mamaroneck

Forever in Boom, Mt. Kisco

Garden Club of Irvington, Irvington

House of Flowers, Mamaroneck

Joseph Richards Florals, Armonk

Participating Organizations:

Garden Club of Irvington-on-Hudson

New York Fern Society

Rago Arts and Auction

For more information and to buy tickets to any of the events, visit www.Lyndhurst.org/flowershow.