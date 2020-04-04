Tarrytown Announces Trustee Meetings and Land Use Boards to be Held Live on Zoom

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic, with authorization of the Governor’s office and in the interest of maintaining proper social distancing, all Board of Trustee and land use board meetings (Zoning Board of Appeals, Architectural Review Board and Planning Board) will be held via Zoom Video Conferencing in April.

For Zoom Participants

First, if you do not yet have Zoom, download one of the following, depending on your device:

If you wish to participate by phone instead of through Zoom, you may do so. Once in the meeting, you’ll be able to use the “Raise Your Hand” icon to signal your interest to speak. If you call in you may “Raise Your Hand” by pressing *9 . For a basic tutorial on joining a meeting, click here.

The Meeting Schedule/Links for the meetings (which include instructions) are as follows:

April 06 8:00 PM – Board of Trustees Meeting – https://www.tarrytowngov.com/home/events/28644

April 13 7:30 PM – ZBA Meeting – https://www.tarrytowngov.com/home/events/26464

April 15 6:15 PM – Board of Trustees Work Session – https://www.tarrytowngov.com/home/events/28634

April 15 8:00 PM – Architectural Review Board Meeting – https://www.tarrytowngov.com/home/events/26704

April 16 9:00 AM – Planning Board Work Session/Staff Meeting https://www.tarrytowngov.com/home/events/26594

April 20 8:00 PM – Board of Trustees Meeting – https://www.tarrytowngov.com/home/events/28654

April 22 6:15 PM – Special Budget Work Session of BOT – https://www.tarrytowngov.com/home/events/29534

April 27 7:00 PM – Planning Board Meeting – https://www.tarrytowngov.com/home/events/26324

April 27 8:00 PM – Special Meeting to Adopt the Budget – https://www.tarrytowngov.com/home/events/29544

April 29 6:15 PM – Board of Trustees Work Session – https://www.tarrytowngov.com/home/events/28854

You can also locate the instructions for a particular meeting by navigating to the meeting under our calendar/upcoming meetings as pictured below

Questions may be directed to Assistant Village Administrator Josh Ringel by calling 914-631-1785 or by emailing administrator@tarrytowgov.com.