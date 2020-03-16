Statewide Restrictions Imposed for COVID-19

These uniform standards will limit crowd capacity for social and recreational gatherings to 50 people. This follows updated guidance that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued yesterday recommending the cancellation or postponement of in-person events consisting of 50 people or more.

The three governors also announced restaurants and bars will close for on premise service and move to take-out and delivery services only. These establishments will be provided a waiver for carry-out alcohol.

Finally, the three governors said they will temporarily close movie theaters, gyms and casinos.

This uniform approach to social distancing is meant to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

For more information, visit https://www.governor.ny.gov.