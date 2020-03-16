Statewide Restrictions Imposed for COVID-19

Senator Pete Harckham Update on Coronavirus
An update about testing, and tips on how to stay safe and healthy.
Posted by Senator Pete Harckham on Monday, March 16, 2020
Citing “a lack of federal direction and nationwide standards,” New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont on Monday, March 16 announced a regional approach to combating the novel coronavirus — or COVID-19 — throughout the tri-state area.
All the following took effect Monday, March 16, at 8 p.m.
The three states will limit crowd capacity for recreational and social gatherings to 50 people.
Restaurants and bars will close for on premise service and move to take-out and delivery only.
Movie theaters, gyms and casinos will temporarily close.
This uniform approach to social distancing is meant to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
For more information, visit https://www.governor.ny.gov.