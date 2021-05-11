RiverArts Announces 2021 RiverArts Music Tour on Saturday June 5th

RiverArts today announced that the 6th annual RiverArts Music Tour will take place on Saturday June 5, 2021 from noon – 9pm throughout the villages of Dobbs Ferry, Hastings-on-Hudson, Irvington and Tarrytown.

As a celebration of the depth and breadth of music in the Rivertowns, the Music Tour offers performances covering all genres of music, from jazz and classical to urban folk, rock and world music. Programs feature a wide diversity of international music including mbira music of Zimbabwe with Timbala; Middle Eastern and African rhythms with RiverDrummers with Sophia Rae; Flamenco with Ted Horan; Bilingual poetry with Yvonne Sotomayor; Brazilian music with Osaka de Janiero; American folk with Hudson Valley Sally, and many more.

Additional highlights include renowned jazz pianist David Janeway and his quartet; Singer songwriter Ursula Hansberry; Classical pianist Alan Murray, performing chamber music by the great composers; Family favorites Bash the Trash with John Bertles; Riverrun, featuring Adam Hart and Ken Tucillo; Rivertowns favorites Greetings from Anywhere, Divining Rod, and more. Full schedule and locations may be found online at https://www.riverartsmusictour.com

The event will take place outdoors at various locations, with music filling the air from porches, gardens and driveways. As always, the Music Tour is free to the public. Socially distanced in accordance with NYS COVID 19 protocols will be followed at each venue.

In addition to the venues throughout the Rivertowns provided by local residents in our communities, there will be a socially distanced curated open mic stage from 6 – 9 pm in front of the Hastings-on-Hudson VFW. An online map will provide audiences of the where and when of each performance on the event page (https://www.riverartsmusictour.com).