Pleasantville Music Festival Tent City Spaces Sale Date Announced

The 15th Annual Pleasantville Music Festival announced that Tent City spaces will be available for this year’s July 13th festival, beginning on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 8:15am-12:00pm. This year, the tent spaces sale will kick off on the second floor of Pleasantville Village Hall, 80 Wheeler Avenue. Festival tickets will also be available for purchase.

After March 30th, any remaining spaces will be sold through the Pleasantville Recreation Center, 48 Marble Avenue, between 8am-4pm. All payments should be either cash or check (made out to the Village of Pleasantville). Electronic payments and credit cards are not accepted.

Prices for tent spaces range from $60 to $85, and do not include admission to the festival. There is a maximum of 2 tent spaces per purchaser. Purchasers must provide their own tents, maximum size 10’x10’ and tent weights are required. More information is available in the Tent City section of www.pleasantvillemusicfestival.com.

Festival tickets are available via Ticketweb or in person at the Pleasantville Recreation Center. Online sales will incur ticketing fees.

The Pleasantville Music Festival, known as New York’s Backyard Jam, has become a must-attend summer event for the whole family, with great local food & drink, a warm positive vibe, and of course, world-class rock. Up-to-the-minute information will be posted on the Festival website and social media pages.