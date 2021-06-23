McKenzie Landslides over Greene in Peekskill Democratic Primary

The McKenzie Team swept the Peekskill Democratic Primary Tuesday night. With election day and early voting results known for all precincts, Vivian McKenzie took an overwhelming 77% of the vote in her primary. In the races for City Council, Ramon Fernandez received 946 votes, Dwight Douglas received 832 votes, Rob Scott received 823 votes – compared to 596 for Vanessa Agudelo, 486 for Amy Perlow, and 450 for Amy Vele.
“Peekskill Democrats have spoken loud and clear by resoundingly voting for the team that has Peekskill moving forward,” said Democratic Mayoral nominee Vivian McKenzie. “As Democrats, we believe in an open process – and respecting election results. Now is the time for all Democrats to come together to fight for our shared values this November. Regardless of whether you voted for me tonight, I will represent you and promise to work hard
every day to achieve the ideals that unite us.”