McKenzie Landslides over Greene in Peekskill Democratic Primary

The McKenzie Team swept the Peekskill Democratic Primary Tuesday night. With election day and early voting results known for all precincts, Vivian McKenzie took an overwhelming 77% of the vote in her primary. In the races for City Council, Ramon Fernandez received 946 votes, Dwight Douglas received 832 votes, Rob Scott received 823 votes – compared to 596 for Vanessa Agudelo, 486 for Amy Perlow, and 450 for Amy Vele.

“Peekskill Democrats have spoken loud and clear by resoundingly voting for the team that has Peekskill moving forward,” said Democratic Mayoral nominee Vivian McKenzie. “As Democrats, we believe in an open process – and respecting election results. Now is the time for all Democrats to come together to fight for our shared values this November. Regardless of whether you voted for me tonight, I will represent you and promise to work hard every day to achieve the ideals that unite us.”

Council Members Ramon Fernandez and Dwight Douglas thanked their supporters and urged Democrats to unite for the November elections to take on the Republican slate. “We could not have achieved this historic victory without help from a huge number of people. This was a team effort, and we will continue to work together to keep our city moving forward. We’re proud that Democrats believe that our record in office has earned another four years, and we’re confident that the general electorate will agree, too.”

“I’m honored that Peekskill Democrats have put their trust in me,” said Democratic City Council nominee Rob Scott. “As your next Councilman, I pledge to fight for families across our city and work to build a fairer, more just city for all.”