Mondaire Jones Declares Victory in Democratic Primary in  New York’s 17th Congressional District

After the AP called the race and after receiving at least 32,335 votes, comprising over 42 percent of ballots cast compared to his second-place competitor’s 16 percent, Mondaire Jones released the following statement:

“One year after launching my historic bid for United States Congress, I am honored to announce that I have secured the Democratic nomination to represent New York’s 17th Congressional District. I received nearly three times as many votes as the second-place finisher in a crowded, 8-person primary, despite being outspent by the second-place finisher (the son of a billionaire) more than 3-to-1.

From the start, I have said that I am running for Congress because, for me, policy is personal. We get better policy outcomes when our elected officials have lived experiences that give them a personal understanding of the policies being debated in the corridors of power, and a sense of urgency to implement big, structural improvements.

Growing up poor, black, and gay, I never imagined someone like me could run for Congress, let alone win. Indeed, in the 244-year history of the United States, there has never been an openly gay, black member of Congress. That changes this year, thanks to the great people of New York’s 17th Congressional District.

Of course, I was never running to make history. Rather, this campaign began with the simple idea that government has never worked for everyone, and it must do more for the American people. It is the idea that we can save the planet from climate catastrophe and ensure a livable future for generations to come. It is the idea that in the richest nation in the history of the world, we can ensure health care for everyone–and I mean everyone. It is the idea that all children, regardless of the circumstances of their birth, are entitled to a quality, public education. It is the idea that, in a civilized society, we can finally deliver racial justice for communities of color in this country.

Journalists will write that I outmaneuvered my rivals at every stage of this campaign. But I would rather the narrative simply be that on June 23rd, Democrats nominated a champion for working people, and that I had the best team a billion dollars could not buy.”