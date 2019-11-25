Letter to the Editor – Justin Sweet Announces Campaign for New York State Senate

​It has been a great honor and privilege to serve as Clarkstown Town Clerk and Receiver of Taxes for the past nine years. We have accomplished a lot in that time from dealing with unfunded mandates from Albany, a department merger, modernizing the office, and making it as accessible to as many town residents as possible, all while reducing costs.

I’m very proud of the work we have accomplished in the Town Clerk’s office and I want to continue my work for the citizens. Which is why I am proud to announce today my run for State Senate District 38, currently held by my friend David Carlucci who has decided not to run for re-election to this seat.

This campaign is going to be about the people of Clarkstown, Orangetown, Ramapo, and Ossining for our Hudson Valley. In the weeks ahead, I will outline my plan to help move the residents of parts of Rockland and Westchester counties forward. Hudson Valley families face a great many challenges, healthcare and stagnant wages being some of the biggest.

From prescription drug prices for seniors, minimum wage increases, and property tax relief, our State government has a lot on its plate to help average New Yorkers. We need to elect someone who will get to work in Albany on day one, and I believe the best person for that job is me.

I hope you will join me in this exciting journey so that we may elect someone for the people, who won’t be beholden to smoke filled backroom deals, corporate greed, or the real estate industry.