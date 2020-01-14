Letter to the Editor: Everytown for Gun Safety

To the Editor:

From February 1-8, 2020 Everytown for Gun Safety will honor the second annual National Gun Violence Survivors Week, to mark the approximate time that gun deaths in the United States surpass the number of gun deaths experienced by our peer countries in an entire calendar year. Tragically and unacceptably, our gun death rate is 10 times greater than that of our peer countries. The focus of the week is on sharing survivors’ stories and encouraging allies to amplify their voices. Gun violence survivors live with the impact of gun violence every day of the year, and this week is meant to highlight that reality.

We invite members of the community to participate in the Westchester event by Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 2-4PM at the Yonkers Riverfront Library, community room.

Sincerely,

Jeff Raderstrong

Sleepy Hollow, NY