League of Women Voters of Westchester to Hold Media and Politics Workshop

The League of Women Voters of Westchester (LWVW) will hold a workshop on Media and Politics on May 18th at the Irvington Public Library at 2pm.

Free and open to the public, the workshop is non-partisan and will discuss a range of topics opportune to the ongoing election season such as spotting media biases and fake news, understanding the influences new media such as Facebook, Twitter and the blogosphere is having on politics, and the importance of having a broad media diet.

A non-partisan political organization, the LWVW works to create a more perfect democracy.

For more information on this and other LWVW events visit their website: http://www.lwvw.org/