Lakeland Board of Ed Votes 7-2 to Accept Superintendent’s Sudden Resignation

Dr. Brendan Lyons, Superintendent of Lakeland Central School District since August 2020, tendered his resignation, which took effect Sept. 30, 2021. That’s a known fact.

Less known are the circumstances that caused the administrator to exit his post abruptly, after a brisk 14 months on the job.

The abruptness was signaled by a “Special Meeting” on Sept. 27, convened by the Lakeland Board of Education, which, it said in a public notice, would “move into Executive Session to discuss the employment history of a particular individual.” Five days later, following another Special Meeting, the District issued this public announcement …

“At the October 2, 2021 Board of Education Special Meeting, the Lakeland Central School District Board of Education accepted the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Brendan Lyons.”

Asked to clarify what “employment history” was reviewed at the Sept. 27 Special Meeting, and whether that was connected to the Superintendent’s resignation, a District spokesperson replied, “Anything discussed in the executive session is confidential. Only board trustees are privy to confidential information discussed.”

In a letter posted on LakelandSchools.org, Dr. Lyons said his reasons for resigning are “to tend to family matters and pursue other opportunities.”

Board of Education President Adam Kaufman called Dr. Lyons’s departure “amicable.” However, the Board vote was not unanimous, with two of nine members voting not to accept Dr. Lyons’s resignation.

Asked to comment on what prompted two Board members to reject the resignation, the District spokesperson said, “The reason behind how votes were cast is based on the individual opinions of each trustee.”

Dr. Karen Gagliardi will assume the role of Acting Superintendent of Schools until an Interim Superintendent is appointed.

The Board said it anticipates the appointment will occur at the next Board of Education meeting, at Van Cortlandtville Elementary School, on Thursday, October 7, at 7:30 PM.

Kaufman voiced the Board’s hopes for the District, stating, “We trust that our Lakeland community will work together to make this time of transition as seamless as possible for everyone. Our focus is, and will always be, the well-being of the children of this district.”