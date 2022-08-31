Ladies and Gents, Start Your Engines

The 38th annual Croton Rotary Club Auto Show will take place Sunday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. at the Croton Harmon Metro North train station. Last year, more than 100 owners exhibited their classic and vintage cars at the Show.

This year’s event will include electric vehicles. Emergency Service volunteers will also display life-saving equipment and answer questions from the public about their operations. The Road Knights Auto Club provides judges to assist in determining the Show’s award winners.

***

Kid activities, food trucks, raffles, and the famous Car Show Chili Contest round out the festivities. Admission to the event is $5 per individual and $10 for a family. Proceeds from the all-volunteer event go to support Rotary’s local and international charitable activities. Details can be found on the Croton Rotary’s Facebook page.

The 2022 Auto Show will be preceded by a Parade of Cool Cars through the Village of Croton–on-Hudson. Details about the Parade and Auto Show event will be provided in the Rotary Auto Show Journal that is circulated to subscribers of the Gazette newspaper and also is available for free at local news stands and businesses after Labor Day.

Sponsors for the 2022 Auto Show are being finalized. Last year’s sponsors were Donn Gerelli Associates Insurance; Hudson View Automotive; Hudson View Collision Center; Croton Auto Park Sales and Service; Max Finklestein, Inc.; Mark Franzoso Contracting; Berkshire Hathaway Realty.

Rob Abbot is a retired schoolteacher who is active in the Rotary Club of Croton-on-Hudson.