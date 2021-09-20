Irvington Theater Puts a Spell On Audiences with Sunset Screening of Hocus Pocus

Grab your most gruesome or glorious costume, and join Irvington Theater on October 15! Hocus Pocus, the classic Halloween, will be screened under the stars on the Main Street School Lawn as part of IT’s Sunset Cinema series, which launched this past summer.

Before the screening, enjoy seasonal treats, show off your ghostly garb on the red carpet, and pose for a few fang-tastic photos along the way. At sunset, Irvington Theater will screen Hocus Pocus, the 1993 comedy starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the iconic Sanderson Sisters.

For the uninitiated, here’s the story of Hocus Pocus: “Three gnarly, 17th-century Salem Witches [Midler, Parker, and Najimy] are unwittingly conjured up for a Halloween night in present-day Salem. While they tend to spruce up the party festivities with their outlandish costumery and Three Stooges-like antics, they’re not good witches. Their lifeblood is young children, and they’ve got one night to sate their hunger pangs or, come morn, turn to dust” (The Hollywood Reporter).

“This is a perfect way for the whole family to get into the Halloween spirit,” says Theater Manager Greg Allen. “We know this is a film people can watch on TV, but we wanted to create a pandemic-friendly party atmosphere for the community to gather together and celebrate this fun time of year. Don’t forget your costumes!”

Irvington Theater located at 101 Main St, Irvington. Festivities begin at 5:30pm. All tickets are $5 and can be purchased in advance at irvingtontheater.com/hocuspocus or in person at the event (cash only). Bring a blanket or chairs for the whole family, and feel free to pack a picnic for the screening (no alcohol on school grounds). Please note that this is a carry-in, carry-out event, and no public restrooms will be available.