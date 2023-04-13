Harckam, Levenberg Applaud Holtec’s Decision to Delay Discharge Date

STATEMENT BY PETE HARCKHAM

Peekskill, NY – New York State Senator Pete Harckham released the following statement today in regard to Holtec’s decision to postpone its planned release of radioactive wastewater into the Hudson River next month. Initially, the company had notified its Decommissioning Oversight Board that the release would take place sometime this fall.

“I welcome Holtec postponing the planned release of radioactive wastewater into the Hudson River. This was the right decision to make because all the stakeholders deserve an opportunity to continue our dialogue with the company as it seeks a solution to the stored waste at the Indian Point Energy Center during its decommissioning.”

***

STATEMENT BY DANA LEVENBERG

Ossining, NY — State Assemblywoman Dana Levenberg has released the following statement in response to news that Holtec International has voluntarily paused their plans to release radioactive wastewater next month:



“I am relieved to hear that Holtec has, wisely, decided to stand down from its intention to accelerate the timeline of its discharges into the Hudson River. The elected officials and advocates who have worked overtime with me and my office to demand greater accountability and transparency from Holtec deserve praise for their efforts, particularly over the last week. I am as committed as ever to ensuring that the needs of my constituents are respected throughout this process, and urge everyone to maintain their engagement on this issue as it continues to develop.”