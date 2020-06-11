Historic Hudson River Towns to Launch Mobile Audio Tour of Riverfront Communities, Parks, Historic Sites and Bridges

New Tour Can Be Enjoyed at Home, on Scenic Drives or While Socially Distanced

A new mobile audio tour of the Historic Hudson River Towns (HHRT) area just north of New York City will be launched on June 24. Geo-located, the tour will be accessible on mobile devices free of charge, either on the TravelStorys app, or online at hudsonriver.com or travelstorysGPS.com.

“At a time when concern about public health and safety is running high, this new tour is perfectly crafted because it can be enjoyed at home, on a scenic drive in your car or outside while practicing social distancing,” said Nancy Gold, marketing director of Historic Hudson River Towns. “We feel sure that both residents and visitors will take great pleasure in experiencing the history, scenic beauty and charms that our historic places, parks, riverfronts and downtowns have to offer.”

The new driving tour includes two audio points of interest in each of the sixteen HHRT member communities, from Yonkers to Peekskill in Westchester County on the east side of the Hudson River, Nyack and Haverstraw in Rockland County on the west side, as well as on both the new Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge and the Bear Mountain Bridge.

With the use of GPS technology, all the audio stories on the tour will reach travelers hands-free on their mobile devices, enhancing their appreciation of the places they are visiting. The tour can be accessed on Android and iPhones by downloading the TravelStorys app from the App Store or Google Play Store and can be enjoyed remotely at home, across the country or in most locations around the world.

The Historic Hudson River Towns are known for their hospitality, their scenic river views and their fascinating history. Native American tribes lived here, George Washington and his Continental Army moved through the area during the American Revolution, 19th-century millionaires built palatial estates and gardens, and modern-day chefs have created extraordinary places to relax and dine in quaint downtowns.

On the east side of the river, member towns are linked by Metro-North’s Hudson Line, the Old Croton Aqueduct State Park and U.S. Route 9, which was once known as “The Greatest Street in the World.” Member towns on the west side are linked by Route 9W and an extraordinary line-up of state parks and historic sites, including Rockland Lake, High Tor, Stony Point Battlefield, Bear Mountain and Fort Montgomery. Connecting both sides of the river on the tour are the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge to the south and the Bear Mountain Bridge to the north.

The tour has been built by TravelStorysGPS, a company that develops geo-located audio tours for destinations and routes of travel across the country. “Our mission is to pair the greatest communication tool of our time – the smartphone – with the greatest communication tool of all time – storytelling,” said Story Clark, founder and CEO of TravelStorysGPS. “Travelers using mobile devices will now be able to discover and enjoy the delights of the Historic Hudson River Towns region in new and very exciting ways.” www.travelstorysgps.com.

Historic Hudson River Towns, a not-for-profit organization founded in 1995, is sponsoring the new mobile audio tour, featuring stories for all its sixteen municipal member towns: Yonkers, Hastings-on-Hudson, Dobbs Ferry, Irvington, Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow, Mount Pleasant, Briarcliff Manor, Ossining (Town and Village), Croton-on-Hudson, Cortlandt, Buchanan, Peekskill, Nyack and Haverstraw. Joining in the tour are the environmental organization Scenic Hudson, with six riverfront parks, and the Palisades Interstate Park Commission, with five parks and historic sites.

Funding for the mobile audio tour program has been provided by a grant to Historic Hudson River Towns from the New NY Bridge Project’s Community Benefits Program, administered by the New York State Thruway Authority.

Other Historic Hudson River Towns tours coming soon on the TravelStorys app will include walking and biking tours on the Path across the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, walking tours of Irvington, Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow and Nyack, and a walking tour of artist Edward Hopper’s Nyack.

For more information about the tours and the Historic Hudson River Towns area, go to www.hudsonriver.com.