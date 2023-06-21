‘Great Loop’ Paddlers on Hudson Greeted with Fanfare by Croton-on-Hudson Fans

Ten paddlers representing the Haudenosaunee nations were greeted Wednesday evening, June 21, by admiring

residents, elected officials and others at Senasqua Park in Croton-on-Hudson during the paddlers’ scheduled stopover during their celebrated Great Loop journey, which coincided with Summer Solstice.

The crew is about 500 miles into their 1500-mile journey on the so-called Great Loop, from Old Town, Maine, to the ultimate destination of New York Harbor. After the Croton stopover, they were headed north to Troy (N.Y.) and then will row their way to Quebec (Canada).

The effort, which is being documented by National Geographic, is intended to raise awareness of Indigenous relationships with local waters and the importance of environmental conservation. The group is led by Hickory Edwards, founder of the Onondaga Canoe and Kayak Club and member of the Onondaga Nation Turtle Clan.

Croton-on-Hudson Mayor Brian Pugh named June 21, 2023, Great Loop Paddlers Day throughout the village and presented the paddlers with honorary citizenship to the River Town.

New York State Senator Pete Harckham presented the crew with a proclamation as well.

Native American folk band Inti-Andino, several of whom reside in Ossining, serenaded the paddlers and well-wishers.

Stephanie Gaudinier volunteers for the Croton Caring Committee and is a resident of Verplanck.