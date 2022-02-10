Robert Mayes Named to Fill Vacant Seat on Cortlandt Town Board

Robert Mayes has been named by Town of Cortlandt Supervisor Dr. Richard Becker and members of the Town Board to fill a vacant seat on the Town Board. His appointment will become official at the Board’s meeting of February 15, 2022.

The vacancy was created when Becker, a Town Board member, was elected Supervisor in November 2021. Fifteen (15) candidates for the vacant seat were interviewed by a preliminary committee and four final candidates were interviewed by the entire Town Board.

Mayes is a fifth-generation resident of the Town of Cortlandt, a member of the Town of Cortlandt Planning Board, and a Trustee of the Board of Education for the Lakeland Central School District.

In addition, he is an attorney working at the New York State Department of Corrections, and was an Assistant District Attorney in the Office of the Westchester County District Attorney.

Mayes resides in the Crompond area of Cortlandt with his wife and two children. His community activities have included little league coach for Cortlandt American Little League, Cub Scout leader, board member of the Mt. Pleasant Blythedale Foundation, and member of the Westchester Black Bar Association.

“We welcome Mr. Mayes to the Board and are excited to see how his knowledge and experience will enhance the work of the board for our community and government,” said Becker. “”We met an excellent group of individuals during this process, and many of them will be asked to join us in the town government on various committees. We thank them for their interest in serving our community and government.”

Mayes said, “I would like to thank Supervisor Becker and the Town Board for entrusting me with the responsibility of serving Cortlandt in this capacity. I am looking forward to getting to work on behalf of our community.”