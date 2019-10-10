Congresswoman Lowey Won’t Seek Re-Election – Her Letter to Her Constituents

Dear Friend:

After 31 years in the United States Congress, representing the people of Westchester, Rockland, Queens and the Bronx, I have decided not to seek re-election in 2020.

It is my deep honor and privilege to serve my community and my country, and I will always be grateful to you for entrusting me to represent you.

I am proud of the help my office has provided to thousands of constituents on matters ranging from health insurance and veterans’ benefits to Social Security and student loans.

As a long-time Member of the House Appropriations Committee, I have secured funding to clean up and protect Long Island Sound and the Hudson River; increase access to Head Start, afterschool programs, and community health centers for thousands of local children and families; provide New York’s fair share of homeland security assistance; and make the commute across the Hudson easier and safer on the new Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. In difficult times, including after September 11th and Superstorm Sandy, I have fought hard in Washington for federal assistance to recover and rebuild.

I authored legislation to institute the .08 standard of enforcement for drunk driving, which has dramatically reduced DWI fatalities. My legislation to require commonsense, clear allergy information on food labels has improved and saved countless lives. I am also proud of my successful efforts to require contraceptive insurance coverage for federal employees and to dramatically increase investments and gender equity in federal medical research.

As the Chairwoman of the Appropriations subcommittee that writes the foreign aid bill, I have advanced record funding for women’s health and basic education – especially for girls – around the world, a strong U.S.-Israel relationship with bipartisan support, and other investments that support American interests abroad.

I am honored that my colleagues in Congress elected me as the first Chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee and will fight vigorously for House Democratic priorities as I negotiate spending bills for fiscal years 2020 and 2021.

I am especially thankful for the dedication and wisdom of my current and former staff in New York, in Washington, and on the House Appropriations Committee. Partnerships with countless advocates, leaders, and elected officials in New York and Washington have been invaluable. I look forward to more time with my husband, Steve, and our family, who have strongly supported my career in public service.

I will continue working as hard as ever for Westchester and Rockland – with the same optimism and energy – through the end of this term in Congress. As always, please contact me or one of my offices if we can be of service to you.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve,

Nita M. Lowey

Member of Congress