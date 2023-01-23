Congratulations to the January 2023 River Journal North Pet of the Month  

Meet Nikita!



Nikita is thrilled to be chosen as a Pet of the Month. She is six years old. Along with her three siblings and mom, she was found in Stew Leonard’s parking lot by my daughter, who brought them home. They were less than a week old. They were divided up in our family and all are happy and healthy!

Nikita lives with her human parents, her doggie sister, Maggie, and cats sisters Catya and Natasha. She is the Queen Cat of our home. She is affectionate to her parents and a bit of a bully to her sisters! She takes it upon herself to keep everyone in the family groomed and will pin down her sisters to do it.

As you can see in the picture, she is quick to eat her dinner and her sisters’ dinners too. Our friends tell her she was lucky my daughter brought her home, but I feel we are the lucky ones.

Nikita and her family will receive a gift basket from Croton Pet Station.

Want to see your pet featured in River Journal North? Send a photo of your pet – just one photo per pet, please – to editorial@riverjournalonline.com. Include your pet’s name as well as your name, email, phone number and zip code. Winning pets will receive a gift basket from Croton Pet Station.



