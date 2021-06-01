Celebrating Pride in Westchester – 2021 Events

Below is a list of Pride events happening throughout Westhchester County.

Local Pride Events

May 31 through June July 27, 2021 (in person)

ART OUT LOUD Peekskill

Presented by Peekskill Pride in collaboration with Sun River Health and Peekskill Arts Alliance

Multiple Peekskill galleries show works that visually explore, investigate, and examine the diversity of gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, and queer experiences. (See www.peekskillpride.org for locations and times)

Friday, June 4, 2021 at 9:00am (in person and virtual)

Ossining LGBTQ+ Pride Flag Raising

Presented by The Ossining LGBTQ+ Alliance in collaboration with the Village of Ossining

All are invited to attend the official raising of the Pride Flag in Market Square. The event, which will be live streamed on the Village’s Facebook page, will be attended by local, county, and state elected officials and representatives from the LGBTQ+ community.

Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 11:30am-12:30pm (virtual)

Kick-Off

Presented by The LOFT LGBTQ+ Community Center

The kick-Off will include messages from elected officials, musical performances, and an inspiring and hilarious celebrity message that you’ll only be able to see at the event.

Friday, June 11, 2021 at 4:00-7:00pm (in person)

Backyard Pride Celebration

Presented by WJCS Center Lane

Join us for an afternoon of free food, fun and games! Bring your picnic blankets and chairs. Masks and social distancing required. For Center Lane participants and families.

Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 10:00-11:00am (virtual)

Drag Queen Story Hour

Presented by The LOFT LGBTQ+ Community Center

Join Westchester Drag Superstars Angel Elektra and Shay D’Pines for a Drag Queen Story Hour! These Drag Queens will be reading This Day in June by Gayle E. Pitman, The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish Swish Swish by Lil Miss Hot Mess, and The Kindness Book by Todd Parr. This event is open to children and families. Adults in attendance must be accompanied by a child.

Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 11:00am-12:00pm (virtual)

Unity & Power

Presented by The LOFT LGBTQ+ Community Center

Join The LOFT with Tanya Tassi from the Center Action Network, a program of Center Link: the Association of LGBTQ+ Centers, and additional special guests, for a Community Conversation around empowering your community, and learning ways to protect our LGBTQ+ rights.

Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 6:00pm (virtual)

Sexual Health: Reduce the Risks

Presented by Sun River Health in collaboration with Peekskill Pride

Sun River Health PrEP Dept and MAT Team presents: A discussion about Sexual Health amongst the LGBTQ+ Community with a focus on Chem Sex, Crystal Meth and how PrEP for HIV Prevention can help reduce risks. (See www.peekskillpride.org for registration)

Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 1:00-1:45pm (virtual)

A Community Conversation & Healthy Recipes

Presented by New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in collaboration with Peekskill Pride

Join us for a conversation with Michael Sellers, owner of Journeyman Bakery in Peekskill, who will describe his personal journey as a gay man and how his own bakery has a role to play in fostering community. Healthy recipes also will be shared alongside Chef Emilie Berner. Angela Gonzalez-Perez, MPA, Vice President, Operations, will provide a welcome to the program.

Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 8:00-9:00pm (virtual)

BALLROOM: Underground or Mainstream

Presented by The LOFT LGBTQ+ Community Center in Partnership with ArtsWestchester

This panel discussion will focus on the origins of the house and ballroom community, taking us on a journey from its underground roots to its mainstream emergence. We will hear from Ballroom stars, statements, and legends (all cast members on HBO Max’s Legendary season 2) as they discuss the pros and cons of this evolution. Moderated by choreographer for FX’s Pose, LGBTQ+ youth rights advocate and ballroom performer Twiggy Pucci Garçon.

Thursday, Jun 24, 2021at 6:30- 7:30pm, panel at 8:00-9:00pm (virtual)

CURED Documentary Watch Party & Q+A Panel

Presented by The LOFT LGBTQ+ Community Center

This award-winning documentary chronicles the battle waged by a small group of activists who declared war against a formidable institution — and won a crucial victory in the modern movement for LGBTQ equality. Documentary will be free to screen from June 19 to June 25 for those who register. Q&A panel with Co-Director Patrick Sammon, Sharon Regan Masciovecchio from NAMI Westchester Inc., and Dr. Charles Silverstein, activist, psychologist and former Westchester public school teacher who appears in the film.

Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 7:00-7:45pm (virtual)

LGBTQ+ & Mental Health: What You Should Know

Presented by New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in collaboration with Peekskill Pride

Join us for this virtual program to better understand mental health and wellness for the LGBTQ+ community. Learn how to identify and address challenges, and support loved ones.

Saturday, June 26, 2021 1:00-5:00pm (in person)

Family PRIDE In The Park

Presented by Peekskill Pride

Free event for all ages – Drag Queen Story Time, Spoken Word, Drag Performances, Music, Pet Contest with Celebrity Judges, Craft Activities, and more!! Pugsley Park in Downtown Peekskill.

Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 5:30-6:30pm (virtual)

TGNCNB Pride

Presented by The LOFT LGBTQ+ Community Center

Join us for a TGNCNB Pride celebration, exploring ways to find community and chosen families through conversation, poetry, and entertainment, led by a special guest facilitator!

Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 7:00–7:30pm (virtual)

Vaccine Hesitancy: What You Still Need to Know



Presented by New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in collaboration with Peekskill Pride

Join us for this educational program to discuss what you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine and how to engage in the community as vaccinations increase and safety protocols change.

Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 8:00-9:00pm (virtual)

The Art of Lip Sync

Presented by The LOFT LGBTQ+ Community Center in Partnership with ArtsWestchester

Lip sync is a queer folk art and the ultimate form of drag expression. Join us for a lively discussion with the legendary John Epperson (aka Lypsinka), moderated by Drag King Maxxx Pleasure. The conversation will focus on tricks of the trade and do and don’ts, as well as personal stories and reflections.