Caramoor’s Summer Season Kicks Off with Gala Featuring Wynton Marsalis and Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra

Caramoor kicks off its 2024 summer season with a gala and performance by virtuoso jazz trumpeter, composer, and bandleader Wynton Marsalis, who performs with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra (JLCO) in celebration of the 10-year collaboration between Caramoor and Jazz at Lincoln Center (June 22). To celebrate Duke Ellington’s 125th birthday, the musicians of the JLCO salute their greatest inspiration by performing some of his more socially conscious repertoire – music directed by Ted Nash. Among the highlights of Caramoor’s classical programming this season are two large-scale movement-centered events: a new street dance-infused production of Purcell’s The Fairy Queen from Les Arts Florissants led by William Christie and choreographed by Mourad Merzouki, and the Caramoor debut of the Mark Morris Dance Group. The Knights and Aaron Diehl give their first complete live performance of Mary Lou Williams’s Zodiac Suite following their recent lauded recording; two concerts with Orchestra of St. Luke’s feature guitarist Miloš and pianist Jeremy Denk; and Cleveland period ensemble Apollo’s Fire performs a program of Vivaldi and Handel led by Jeannette Sorrell. The Sphinx Virtuosi present music by a vital group of contemporary Black and Latinx composers, much of it written for them; “Our Song, Our Story: The New Generation of Black Voices” with music director Damien Sneed honors the legacies of Marian Anderson and Jessye Norman; and the free world premiere of Douglas J. Cuomo’s community project THE JUMP UP! features Sandbox Percussion and volunteers from the audience adding percussion. The Concerts on the Lawn series features Grammy winners Roomful of Teeth and Time For Three; chamber performances include the Calidore String Quartet and harpist Bridget Kibbey, the Abeo Quartet, and Owls, plus solo recitals from pianists Richard Goode, Joyce Yang, and Clayton Stephenson, and a duo recital with violinist Kevin Zhu and pianist Maxim Lando.

Caramoor’s spectacular open-air venues, intimate indoor spaces, and world-renowned artists make it the perfect destination for gathering outdoors with friends and family to celebrate and be renewed by the dynamic power of music and the arts. Besides classical music performances, Caramoor features a broad range of stellar American Roots, jazz, and global artists, as well as site-specific sound art installations. Featured events and artists include Cuban cuatro sensation Kiki Valera y su Son Cubano; Zimbabwean Afrofusion band Mokoomba; the annual Jazz Festival featuring the already storied young pianist and bandleader Matthew Whitaker; the American Roots Music Festival, headlined by Grammy winner Madison Cunningham, plus Roots events showcasing the Lost Bayou Ramblers and Rhiannon Giddens; Broadway star Sutton Foster in a solo performance; a special event celebrates Pride with drag artist Jasmine Rice LaBeija; three Music & Meditation in the Garden events in the Sunken Garden; fireworks on the Fourth of July in conjunction with the annual Pops, Patriots & Fireworks concert; and the debut of Stephan Moore’s Promenade and Senem Pirler’s Seismic Grief in the Sonic Innovations sound art installation, along with seven returning pieces.

Getting to Caramoor

Getting to Caramoor is simple by car or public transportation. All parking is free and close to the performance areas. Handicapped parking is also free and readily available. By car from New York City, take the Henry Hudson Parkway north to the Saw Mill River Parkway north to I-684 north to Exit 6. Go east on Route 35 to the traffic light (0.3 miles). Turn right onto Route 22 south, and travel 1.9 miles to the junction of Girdle Ridge Road where there is a green Caramoor sign. At the junction, veer left and make a quick right onto Girdle Ridge Road. Continue on Girdle Ridge Road 0.5 miles to the Caramoor gates on the right. Approximate drive time is one hour. By train from Grand Central Station, take the Harlem Division Line of the Metro-North Railroad heading to Southeast, and exit at Katonah. Caramoor is a 3.5-mile drive from the Katonah station.

A FREE shuttle from Metro North’s Katonah station to and from Caramoor runs before and after every afternoon and evening concert.