“Back in Business”: A Special Spring Concert from The Westchester Chordsmen

The Westchester Chordsmen chorus is proud to present a special spring concert, “Back in Business,” in Ossining on May 21 at 7pm.

This will mark the first time that the chorus has returned to indoor performance in over two years. The award-winning a cappella chorus and quartets will perform an entertaining mix of Chordsmen favorites and new arrangements, including familiar songs from Stephen Sondheim, Stevie Wonder, Randy Newman, Frank Sinatra, and more. Looking for a Broadway ballad, a Duke Ellington jazz tune, or a rousing patriotic number? This show has something for everyone and is sure to thrill fans of all ages!

Musical Director, Keith Harris, says, “We’re excited to perform many songs that showcase the breadth and versatility of our 40-man chorus. We love to entertain – and it’s great to be Back in Business!”

During the pandemic, the chorus was extremely active and recorded several virtual shows which were seen far and wide. As a result, in recognition of the chorus’ efforts to keep the arts alive, ArtsWestchester honored the Chordsmen with its 2021 Arts Organization of the Year award.

President of The Westchester Chordsmen, Bob Sideli, says, “We couldn’t be prouder to return to the stage for a live performance and to support the re-emergence of the musical performing arts in Westchester.”

Date: Saturday, May 21

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: First Presbyterian Church of Ossining, 34 S Highland Ave, Ossining NY 10562

Tickets: $20 in advance; $25 at the door

Go to: https://chordsmen.org/shows

In the recent past, the Chordsmen has performed at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, sponsored six A Cappella Festivals for local area high school students, and published its OVERTONES Magazine in six separate editions for the past six years. (All attending the show will receive a free copy of the current issue.)

In addition, the Chorus plans to resume in July its popular “READY-SET-SING,” program – a six-week FREE course in singing and performance techniques. Men of all ages are encouraged to register in advance at chordsmen.org/contact/

Harris says, “We’re excited about this show for many reasons: to return to live indoor performance, to reconnect with our audience, and to be a part of the re-emergence of the musical arts in Westchester. We look forward to seeing you in Ossining on May 21 at 7PM.”