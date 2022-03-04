Appointments for Key Local Positions

Brian Fassett Fills Peekskill Council Seat

The City of Peekskill Common Council appointed local businessman Brian Fassett to fill a Council vacancy created when former Councilwoman Vivian McKenzie was elected Mayor in November 2021. Now filled by Fassett, the seat will be up for election this November.

Fassett, who has been President of Peekskill BID (Business Improvement District) the past four years, is a founding partner of Eclectic Precision, a design firm, and Vivid RGB Lighting, an LED product development firm.

Fassett and husband Sepp Spenlinhauer purchased the historic Peekskill Evening Star building in 2015 and moved to Peekskill in 2016 after living in Crown Heights, Brooklyn for 15 years.

Robert Mayes Fills Cortlandt Town Board Seat

Robert Mayes was named by Town of Cortlandt Supervisor Dr. Richard Becker and members of the Town Board to fill a vacant seat on Town Board. The vacancy was created when Becker, a Town Board member, was elected Town Supervisor in November 2021.

Mayes is a fifth-generation resident of Cortlandt, a member of the Town of Cortlandt Planning Board, and a Trustee of the Board of Education for the Lakeland Central School District.

He is an attorney working at the New York State Department of Corrections, and was an Assistant District Attorney in the Office of the Westchester County District Attorney.

Peekskill Names Matt Alexander Acting City Manager

Peekskill City Comptroller Matt Alexander has been named Acting City Manager for the City of Peekskill, while the City conducts a search to replace City Manager Andy Stewart, who has

accepted the position of Village Administrator for Nyack (Rockland County). He will complete his role as City Manager in mid-March 2022. This is the second time in less than a year that Alexander has been tapped as interim City Manager. Stewart, who was hired in January 2020, took a brief leave of absence in April 2021, following a motor vehicle accident.