A Celebration of Nita Lowey 

To mark Nita Lowey’s outstanding 32 years’ service in Congress, a 30-minute video of highlights was recently screened – and will remain available on YouTube – showcasing the politician’s many achievements.

Offering glimpses of Lowey’s speeches and campaigns across the decades, it also includes tributes from fellow politicians and activists. Sesame Street’s Bert and Ernie thanked her “for coming to Sesame Street’s aid when we needed her help. She really is a hero.”

For her support of Tibet, human and civil rights, “and the good causes”, film actor Richard Gere acknowledges that “No one is better than Nita Lowey.” Irish singer Bono recalls the HIV/Aids funding Lowey helped secure. “Millions of people owe their lives because of how you conducted your life,” he declares.

The film offers image after image of her mingling with powerful leaders, including Presidents Clinton, Bush and Obama, the Bidens, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and many others.

Lowey was the first woman to Chair the powerful Appropriations Committee and the film concludes with her portrait which will hang in the Appropriations Committee Hearing Room, surrounded by the many portraits of her all-male predecessors. Exceptional to the last.

Jon Friedman’s portrait of Representative Lowey.