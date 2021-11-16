Letter to the Editor: River Town Census 2020 – Spotlight on Change

To the Editor:

“Census 2020 – Spotlighting Change in the Rivertowns Yonkers to Croton” was the subject of a Zoom presentation sponsored by the Rivertowns League of Women Voters on Oct. 27, 2021. Westchester County Planning Commissioner Norma Drummond did an excellent job highlighting the changes in the demographics of the Rivertowns and throughout the county.

A notable finding was how diverse the county has become since the last census in 2010. Ms. Drummond stated there is no longer a majority population in Westchester. Non-Hispanic whites now represent 49.5 percent of the population. Sleepy Hollow and Port Chester are majority Hispanic. “Ossining will most likely be next,” she said. Mt. Vernon is the only majority Black municipality.

People can see and hear all the details in the video of the program on the LWV Rivertowns YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/N1-5nX-T400′ .

Susan Maggiotto

President, Rivertowns LWV