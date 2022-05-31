Letter to the Editor: In Support of Dana Levenberg

Dear Editor,

There are just a few benefits to offset the challenges of aging – grandchildren certainly, but also more leisure time to reflect on the current political scene. Another is having the opportunity to volunteer for various candidates or institutions that reflect your values and support your vision of community – inclusive, diverse, tolerant, protective of everyone’s rights, respectful, caring of the environment and supportive of sensible legislation to protect our children.

As an engaged member of both CD17 Indivisible and CCoHopeIndivisible Chapters, and someone who has been both a home owner and family provider in Croton on Hudson for 45 years and an apartment dweller in Peekskill for the last four years, I have worked with and am well acquainted with several of the current candidates now running for Assembly representative in District 95.

While respecting their sincerity, passion, talents and values, my personal choice to succeed the retiring legend, Sandy Galef, would echo Sandy’s own endorsement, Dana Levenberg. She is the complete package – i.e. personality, caring, commitment and experience to represent us.

That said, I hope you can join me in coming out to vote for Dana in the Democrat primary election on June 28th or during early voting from June 18th through June 26th !

Thank you.

Jay Forbes

Peekskill, N.Y. 10566