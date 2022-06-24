Letter to the Editor: Borgia Supports Levenberg for Assembly

I have known Dana Levenberg for decades. She is a strong, progressive leader who is laser focused on getting results for her constituents and the communities she serves. Her time as Ossining Town Supervisor has demonstrated this. While others talk about sustainability, Dana has walked the walk, built the largest solar canopy in Westchester and installed electric vehicle charging stations around town. Dana has kept taxes in check, promoted equity in policing, and supported affordable housing development. Dana is a dedicated public servant and a dear friend. I will be voting on to send Dana to Albany to represent us in the State Assembly.

I have the privilege of knowing and working with all of the Democratic candidates for Assembly. They are all hard working, well-meaning people. What sets Dana apart is her expertise, her ability to get things done by working collaboratively with others, and her big-picture vision. Her long experience as an Assembly staffer, coupled with her successful leadership in the Town of Ossining make her ready on the first day to go to bat on our behalf. There is no need for on-the-job training because Dana already knows what it takes to do the job well.

Please join me in voting for Dana on June 28th (or during early voting from June 18 through June 26) because she is the best candidate for the job.

Catherine Borgia

(She/her/hers)